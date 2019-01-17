Murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested on secret indictments on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Lorice Moore, 23, of Katherine Avenue was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals after he and a John Doe were secretly indicted Jan. 10 by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Police have refused to release any details of the crime or who the other suspect is. Those details are expected to be released when the other suspect is arrested.

Moore was arraigned Tuesday in county common pleas court and was denied bond, according to court records.