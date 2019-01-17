Medical pot dispensaries open in Ohio

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

One of the first, if not the first, person to purchase medical marijuana in Ohio on Wednesday morning thinks the much-anticipated opening of dispensaries is a “great day” for the state.

“I think it’s a big win for patients in Ohio,” said Joan Caleodis, who has primary progressive multiple sclerosis, in a telephone interview after buying $200 worth of marijuana buds at CY+ Dispensary in eastern Ohio.

While Ohio has awarded provisional licenses to 56 dispensaries, only four opened Wednesday – two in Wintersville outside of Steubenville, including CY+. The other dispensaries are in Canton and Sandusky. A fifth that has received a certificate of operation from the state is expected to open sometime this week outside Cleveland.

Ohio law allows physicians to issue recommendations to patients with one of the state’s 21 qualifying medical conditions. Only plant materials, known as flowers or buds, are being sold at this point. Products such as edibles, tinctures and lotions won’t be available until cannabis processing facilities are finally operating.