Man found competent to stand trial in 2017 Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of gunning down his girlfriend in June 2017 in rush-hour traffic on Market Street has been found competent to stand trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Maureen Sweeney made the ruling today after two different evaluations found Dale Williams, 60, understood the charges against him and could assist in his own defense.

Williams is accused of killing Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, 46, as she was driving to work on Market Street.

Police said the two had a prior relationship and the night before she was killed Pledger-Stewart made a complaint to Boardman police about Williams harassing her.