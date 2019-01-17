Murder suspect arraigned

By Joe Gorman

When he heard the words “$1 million” at his arraignment Wednesday in municipal court on aggravated-murder charges, Lavontae Knight tried to walk out.

The only thing stopping him, however, was he was in the Mahoning County jail and had nowhere to go.

“I’m done,” Wright said, and he got up and tried to walk away before a deputy sheriff stopped him after Assistant City Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno recommended a $1 million bond to Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Wright was arrested Monday in the Dec. 30 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of a woman. The woman was driving an SUV that stopped at a 3200 Market St. gas station, where she asked for help after the two were shot.

Harris died later from his wounds.

Wright is also charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Police have not released a motive but said the case involved three separate crime scenes because of where the victims were held, shot and ultimately found.

U.S. Marshals caught Knight in a Leo Street apartment on the West Side. They also found a .40-caliber handgun inside.

When Knight stood up, he was told to sit down, but Knight said no.

“I got a $1 million bond, and I go back to court,” Knight said, in trying to explain why he should be allowed to go before he reluctantly sat down again.

Court records show Knight has served a two-year prison sentence.