Local law firm offers help to fed workers during shutdown

Atty. David Betras, managing partner of Betras, Kopp & Harshman LLC, announced the law firm is offering its help to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

Betras said the firm will contact creditors on behalf of workers who are unable to make mortgage, auto loan, credit card or other installment payments because they are not receiving paychecks.

In addition, the firm will defer domestic relations and criminal representation fees for affected employees and members of their immediate families.

Federal employees interested in taking advantage of the offer should call BKH at 330-746-8484 or 800-457-2889 for information or to schedule an appointment.