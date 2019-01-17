Liberty OKs software hosting deal for police department

LIBERTY

Trustees voted to approve a software hosting agreement with Sundance Systems during today’s 7:30 a.m. regular meeting.

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar were present for the meeting; Trustee Jodi Stoyak was not.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro said the service is needed because the police department is afraid the current server will fail soon. The new system will also allow police officers to file police reports from their cars on the scene instead of writing them at the police department, he said, and will store information in the cloud, a network of remote servers.

The system will cost $6,000 a year, Meloro said, and will be paid for by money from seized property instead of tax dollars and fees paid at Girard Municipal Court.

Clebone noted the board typically wants to use the morning meetings for discussion, but said they would vote on it because it’s a time sensitive issue.