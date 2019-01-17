Job, education fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown EnVision Center will conduct a combined job and education fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium of the Center for Community Empowerment, 1420 Dogwood Lane.

Local employers with current openings will participate. Community Legal Aid will be available to assist job-seekers who experience barriers to employment, such as criminal records.

The education fair, conducted simultaneously, will feature educational opportunities. Organizers will outline various programs and certifications available to help people learn new job skills. Representatives for skilled-trade apprenticeship programs also will be available.