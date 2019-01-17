BREAKING: Expect at least a foot of snow Saturday in the Mahoning Valley

Investigation continues in Boardman gas station robbery


January 17, 2019 at 1:23p.m.

BOARDMAN — Police continue looking for leads to find the suspects who robbed the Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard Tuesday night.

An employee told police a man wearing a ski mask jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. A second man stood at the door, and a third stood outside.

The victim gave the suspect money, which amounted to $117, and the suspects fled, she told police.

