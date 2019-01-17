Injured in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old St. Louis Avenue man was wounded about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of Roxbury Avenue.

The victim told police he was in the South Side driveway when someone in an SUV stopped at the end of the driveway and fired several shots.

One of the bullets went through the windshield and struck the victim, reports said.

He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

More Digest on A8