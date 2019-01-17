METRO DIGEST || Program on MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

‘I Have a Dream’

YOUNGSTOWN

The YWCA on 25 W. Rayen Ave. will host a presentation on the principles of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kim Hamilton, an empowerment manager and registered nurse, hosts self-awareness events each month where people can learn how to better themselves.

During the free event, Hamilton will examine the principles of King’s famous speech and talk about how people can relate them to their lives.

There will be vendors and light refreshments. For information, call Hamilton at 330-720-3456.

Murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested on secret indictments on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Lorice Moore, 23, of Katherine Avenue was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals after he and a John Doe were secretly indicted Jan. 10 by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Police have refused to release any details of the crime or who the other suspect is. Those details are expected to be released when the other suspect is arrested.

Moore was arraigned Tuesday in county common pleas court and was denied bond, according to court records.

Suspected drugs found

WARREN

Police found suspected drugs and arrested a man on a warrant from 2017 during a traffic stop Tuesday night at Belle and Laird streets Southeast.

Officers pulled over a car for a broken tail light about 10:35 p.m. and smelled marijuana inside, reports said. The passenger, Darren Trimble, 29, of Summit Street Northwest, had a failure-to-appear warrant from municipal court dating to 2017.

Reports said the car’s driver, Erica Hall, 23, of Buena Vista Northeast, had a bag of suspected crack cocaine in her pocket and another bag of suspected crack cocaine in her pants, as well as a bag with nine pills. A scale also was found in the car, but reports said Trimble told police the scale was his.

Police cited Hall for a traffic violation and told her if tests came back positive for the suspected drugs, she would be charged with drug offenses. Trimble was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

Job, education fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown EnVision Center will conduct a combined job and education fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium of the Center for Community Empowerment, 1420 Dogwood Lane.

Local employers with current openings will participate. Community Legal Aid will be available to assist job-seekers who experience barriers to employment, such as criminal records.

The education fair, conducted simultaneously, will feature educational opportunities. Organizers will outline various programs and certifications available to help people learn new job skills. Representatives for skilled-trade apprenticeship programs also will be available.

Taco Bell robbery

STRUTHERS

Taco Bell at 4380 Youngstown-Poland Road was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to police reports. Police Chief Tim Roddy said the two men who robbed the restaurant fled with an unspecified amount of money. One of the suspects has been caught, he said.

Utility assistance

YOUNGSTOWN

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Youngstown recently announced a special collection to provide utility assistance to families in need. The Keep the Kids Warm collection will take place throughout this month.

Donations for this collection can be sent to Catholic Charities, Keep the Kids Warm, P.O. Box 614, Youngstown 44501. Donations also can be made online at www.ccdoy.org.

Craig Beach finances

LAKE MILTON

Craig Beach Village 2018 financial reports are available for review by appointment at the municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road. Call the fiscal officer at 330-654-2107 for information.

MLK worship service

YOUNGSTOWN

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Worship Service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave. Bishop Tracy Malone of the United Methodist Church will deliver the message.

Music, dance, fellowship and praise are also part of the event, which is free. The Rev. Joseph Dwayne Heard, church pastor, is hosting the program.

Fairhaven open house

NILES

Fairhaven Industries Inc., 420 Lincoln Way, invites all people currently served and their families or guardians to attend an open house Wednesday. The open house will include two sessions: from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The open house is an informational meeting for those who attend the Niles and North Road workshops. Discussion will include how Fairhaven started.

Participants will be able to ask questions and discuss how the first transition went and the services currently provided.

The programs and services Fairhaven Industries will offer starting July 1 also will be discussed.

The two sessions will begin with a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. Reservations are due by Monday by calling 330-847-7275 or emailing Rebekah Nix at rebekahnix@fairhavenindustries.com. For information on the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Fairhaven Industries Inc., visit www.fairhavenpgm.com.

MLK service

WARREN

There will be a Martin Luther King Jr. service at 6 p.m. Sunday at Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Ave. NW. Speaker will be Bishop Kenneth Paramore.

The service is hosted by Trumbull County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.