Dealership theft

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said three cars were taken overnight from a West Side auto dealership as well as a handgun inside the business.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to Jordan’s Auto Sales, 3240 Mahoning Ave., after Boardman police informed them that three cars they found at an attempted break-in at a township business were registered to the dealership.

Inside, the office was ransacked and a .40-caliber handgun that belonged to the owner was missing, reports said. Officers watched video that showed two people breaking in through a window and taking keys and license plates while also handing things to people outside.