CoreLife Eatery to open in Boardman

CoreLife to open new restaurant

BOARDMAN

CoreLife Eatery is set to open a restaurant in Boardman at 700 Boardman-Poland Road across from the Shops at Boardman Park, said Red Letter Hospitality owner-operator Mac Lewis.

The restaurant, which will be CoreLife’s 52nd site, is expected to open in late April.

The fast-casual franchise specializes in custom bowls using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Red Letter Hospitality, a CoreLife franchisee based in Erie, Pa., announced its plans last year to open more than 20 CoreLife restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Hunt Valve wins federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., using the name Waeco Valve of Salem, won a $167,800 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for check valves.

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk

DETROIT

Despite a government shutdown, Hyundai and Kia are moving ahead with a recall of about 168,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that can cause engine fires. The problem stems from improper repairs during previous recalls for engine failures.

The affiliated Korean automakers have been dogged by fire and engine failure complaints from across the nation. They’re both under investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has been trying to figure out whether initial recalls covered enough vehicles.

Sears gets reprieve, but for how long?

NEW YORK

Sears will live on – at least for now.

Its chairman and biggest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, won tentative approval for a $5 billion plan to keep the ailing, 132-year-old department-store chain in business, fending off demands from creditors that it throw in the towel, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday.

Lampert, the hedge fund owner who steered Sears into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, is aiming to keep open roughly 400 stores and preserve tens of thousands of jobs.

But how long Sears can survive under the 56-year-old billionaire, who has tried and failed to turn it around many times before, remains an open question.

Marine veteran almost deported

DETROIT

A Marine veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder was held for three days for possible deportation before federal authorities learned that he was a U.S. citizen born in Michigan, lawyers said Wednesday.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, 27, lives in the Grand Rapids area. He was released Dec. 17 from a detention center in Calhoun County after personal records were provided to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.

