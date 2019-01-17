Boardman school leaders adddress residents' concerns with realignment plan

BOARDMAN

Leaders in the Boardman School District tried to assuage residents’ fears by answering questions about its realignment plan at an informational meeting Thursday, but concerns persisted about the timing of the proposal.

Less than a year after a successful campaign for a 10-year, $5.8 million levy, the district announced its plan last Thursday to close Market Street Elementary.

“It feels like it’s already done,” said Sarah Holmes, whose child is in first grade at Robinwood Lane Elementary.

“I definitely feel that they knew before the levy and didn’t say anything because of that,” said Dwight McMurray, a Boardman resident with two young children.

The proposal would make the district’s three elementary schools - Robinwood Lane, Stadium Drive and West Boulevard - K-3 buildings. All fourth-graders would move to Center Intermediate School on Market Street, making Center a fourth- to sixth-grade building.

The proposed closure could save the district $500,000 a year, starting this year, Superintendent Tim Saxton said.

Thursday, Saxton outlined the benefits of the realignment plan, including balanced class sizes, consistent services, more efficient bus routes and increased exposure to music and art programming.

