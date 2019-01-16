WRPA makes way for YSU student housing

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Port Authority hosted its last meeting today at Penguin Place, 240 N. Champion St., as it will soon be demolished for student housing.

The former St. Vincent de Paul building will also be demolished for Campus Lofts LLC to construct a 200-unit student housing complex.

In addition, port authority staff reported the Harshman building should be completed by mid-February.

In November, members reported renovations of the Harshman Building in downtown Youngstown were about halfway complete and that the project was under budget.

The WRPA is developing the building, then leasing it out.

Part of the building will be occupied by Eastern Gateway Community College, which is expanding its downtown presence. The port authority’s economic development division is working to secure another tenant for the building’s second floor.