Washingtonville man dies in Columbiana auto accident

UNITY — The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old Washingtonville man killed in a one-vehicle accident about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 14 was not wearing a seat belt.

A news release from the post said Eric Evans was driving on state Route 14 just east of Waterford Road when his SUV went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree.

The release said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash, but the events leading up to the crash are under investigation.