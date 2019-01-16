Warren police find drugs after traffic stop

WARREN — Police found suspected drugs and arrested a man on a warrant from 2017 during a traffic stop Tuesday night at Belle and Laird streets Southeast.

Officers pulled over a car for a broken tail light about 10:35 p.m. and smelled marijuana inside, reports said. Reports said the passenger, Darren Trimble, 29, of Summit Street Northwest, had a failure-to-appear warrant from municipal court dating to 2017.

Reports said the car’s driver, Erica Hall, 23, of Buena Vista Northeast, had a bag of suspected crack cocaine in her pockets and another bag of suspected crack cocaine in her pants, as well as a bag with nine pills. A scale was also found in the car but reports said Trimble told police the scale was his.

Police cited Hall for a traffic violation and told her if tests came back positive for the suspected drugs, she would be charged with drug offenses. Trimble was taken to the Trumbull County jail on the warrant.