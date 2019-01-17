Trumbull children services needs more foster parents

WARREN

Trumbull County Children Services is seeking more community members to become foster parents as the number of children who need temporary homes continues to rise.

TCCS hosted a meet and greet this evening to provide information to people who are interested in becoming a temporary caretaker for children.

These foster children are various ages, and many of them are siblings and in need of a home that can foster them together, said Megan Martin, TCCS director of foster care and adoption.

“We are looking for homes that can take more than one child so we don’t have to split them into different foster homes,” she said.

More people are inquiring about potentially fostering a child than before, but the amount of children needing foster care is increasing, said Stacy Ferencik, TCCS community liason. She attributes the trend in part to the opioid epidemic.

“It’s really important not only to have families step forward, but we also need to have safe homes and provide adequate care for these kids,” Martin said.

