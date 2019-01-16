Salem roads closed at noon for Officer Dobbins funeral

SALEM — Beginning at noon, several roads in the city will be closed for the funeral procession for the late Boardman police officer Heather Dobbins, according to a post on Facebook from the Salem Police Department.

Ohio Avenue between State Street and Pershing Street will be closed. Pershing Street between Ohio Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue will also be closed.

Police units will be parking on East State Street from Hawley to Union on the north side of the road beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The funeral procession is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.

A Mass will be at 1 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church.

Dobbins died Friday at the Cleveland Clinic after a sudden illness. She served the department for 16 years, starting in January 2003.