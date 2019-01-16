Ryan selected by Democrats to chair House Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan was selected by his Democratic colleagues to serve as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s Legislative Branch Subcommittee.

The subcommittee controls funding of the legislative branch of the federal government including spending on the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional Budget Office, Library of Congress, Government Accountability Office, and U.S. Capitol Police.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will oversee a budget of $3.81 billion.

“I’m honored to have the trust and faith of my Democratic colleagues to be selected as chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee’s Legislative Branch Subcommittee,” he said. “Over the past three weeks, we’ve all seen how critical it is for departments and agencies of the federal government to remain funded. As chairman of this important subcommittee, it’s my goal and responsibility to ensure the U.S. House of Representatives and the entire legislative branch have the resources we need to best serve the American people. I look forward to working with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to enact policies and projects that create American jobs and grow our economy.”

Ryan will continue to serve on the House Appropriations Committee’s Defense Subcommittee and remains its third most senior Democrat. The Defense Subcommittee controls $674 billion in spending and funds the U.S. Department of Defense, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Central Intelligence Agency, and other intelligence agencies.

Ryan will also continue to serve on the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee (MIL-CON VA), which controls $98 billion in spending and funds military construction projects, base realignment and closure, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.