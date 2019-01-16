Police seek burglar

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for this man who they say pried open several desk drawers late Friday in a downtown office building and stole several credit cards and cash.

The cards were found Saturday in Cleveland, police said. The suspect drove a late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban, police said. Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262 or email him at sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov.

Man on South Side shot

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the leg about 10 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue on the South Side for a gunshot sensor call, but while on their way there, they were informed a man on West Judson Avenue had a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Probing fatal car crash

PARKMAN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues its investigation into a two-car crash that killed two Warren men and a girl, 9, on state Route 528 near Shed Road in Geauga County on Monday night.

Killed were James E. Gray, 72, and his daughter, Chloe Trupa, 9, of Hunters Hollow Drive. Gray was driving, and his daughter was a passenger. Also killed was Anthony O’Malley, 48, who was driving the other car.

The Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Gray was driving north on Route 528 at 5:33 p.m. and traveled left of center, striking the southbound vehicle driven by O’Malley. Gray and his daughter were not wearing seat belts, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Malley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Hospital Geauga Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said in a news release.

Counselors were available Tuesday at Howland’s H.C. Mines Elementary School to console Chloe’s classmates.

Judge dismisses charges

BOARDMAN

Theft charges against Elliott Giles, 41, league director of the Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association, have been dismissed by a Mahoning County judge at the request of the prosecutor.

Giles, arrested in December, was accused of stealing an electronic device at Panera Bread. According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Giles told police it was a misunderstanding. He said he saw the device on the floor and took it home to try and contact the owner and return it.

Planning commission meets with lawyer

WARREN

The Trumbull County Planning Commission met in private for more than three hours Tuesday with an attorney who investigated allegations made by its executive director but did not take any action after the meeting.

The commission’s board of directors met with Atty. Kimberly Riley of Cleveland, who the planning commission hired to investigate allegations by Trish Nuskievicz in July. Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith and “his associates” had subjected her to psychological abuse, bullyng, retaliation, discrimination and harassment, alleged Nuskievicz, who went on sick leave in July and has remained off almost continuously since then. She said the harassment caused her to seek treatment for health conditions “caused from working in a very hostile work environment.”

Charges pending

LIBERTY

Charges are pending against Robert Bell, 66, of Youngstown, after police said he led an officer on a chase and eluded him.

An officer pulled Bell over on Belmont Avenue for having a broken headlight Monday morning. The officer asked him to shut his vehicle off because it was still in drive, according to the police report.

The report said Bell appeared to be nervous and started driving away, and the officer reported he had to “quickly jump out of the way.”

The officer got in his patrol car and pursued Bell, but he was reaching speeds of 100 mph. Due to the speed and road conditions, the pursuit ended and dispatch was alerted of the incident, the report said.

Bell was last seen driving northbound into Vienna, the report said.

Traffic citations and charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer and assault are pending.

Cause of power outage

YOUNGSTOWN

A spokesman for Ohio Edison said a failed piece of equipment was responsible for the downtown power outage that resulted in the closure Tuesday of the Mahoning County Courthouse and Youngstown City Hall Annex/Youngstown Municipal Court.

Power was restored downtown about 11:50 a.m., the spokesman said. But employees were sent home for the day. Both buildings will reopen today.

Water bill signed into law

WASHINGTON

The president signed U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown’s and Rob Portman’s Water Infrastructure Flexibility Act into law that would provide local communities with increased flexibility when complying with Clean Water Act requirements for updates to sewer systems.

The bill also encourages cost-saving green infrastructure and gives communities more autonomy as they prioritize and plan for wastewater and storm water investments.

“Red tape shouldn’t force communities to spread their resources thin just to meet an arbitrary time line,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat.

“Many local communities with aging water infrastructure systems are working to upgrade them but too often struggle with the costs of inflexible government mandates, and families are forced to pay higher utility bills as a result,” said Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican.

Mayor’s secretary post

HUBBARD

The city is accepting applications and resumes for the position of mayor’s secretary. Applications are available on the city’s website under the Civil Service tab or in person at the city municipal building. Applications will be accepted through January.

Elections board to meet

MERCER, PA.

Mercer County Board of Elections will meet immediately after the commissioners’ regular 1 p.m. meeting Thursday in the county courthouse assembly room to make a formal recommendation on precinct consolidations.

At that meeting, the board is also inviting the public to offer any additional comments on the pending voting system purchase. The formal recommendation for a new voting system is expected to be made at a 1 p.m. Jan. 31 meeting in the assembly room.