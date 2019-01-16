Murder suspect says 'I'm done' and tries to leave arraignment

YOUNGSTOWN

A man being arraigned on aggravated murder and attempted murder charges today tried to walk out of his arraignment after prosecutors asked for a $1 million bond.

"I'm done," said Lavontae Knight, 22, via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail. He was instantly handcuffed by a deputy and reluctantly sat down until his arraignment was completed.

Knight is charged in the Dec. 30 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of another woman who were shot somewhere on the South Side and found at a 3200 Market St. gas station.

Knight also faces charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

He was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals at an apartment on Leo Street.