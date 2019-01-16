Much of lawsuit over cop fatally shooting Ohio man to go to trial

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Key counts in a wrongful-death lawsuit over a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a black man in an Ohio Walmart who was carrying an air rifle he picked up will be allowed to go to trial.

John Crawford III, 22, was shot at a Beavercreek store in 2014. His family sued the city, police and the retailer in federal court. Lawyers for Crawford’s family and Walmart had argued some claims could be decided without trial.

The Dayton Daily News reports a judge Tuesday ruled most claims against the officer who killed Crawford, but wasn’t charged, can continue. He dismissed the counts against another officer.

The judge hasn’t ruled on claims involving Walmart.

Beavercreek’s law director says they’re reviewing the ruling. Crawford family attorney Michael Wright declined to comment.