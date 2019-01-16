May wins no-confidence vote, but still is beset by Brexit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament today to remain in office – but saw more of her power ebb away as she battled to keep Brexit on track after lawmakers demolished her European Union divorce deal.

May won a narrow victory, 325 votes to 306 votes, on an opposition motion seeking to topple her government and trigger a general election.

Now it's back to Brexit, where May is caught between the rock of her own negotiating red lines and the hard place of a Parliament that wants to force a radical change of course.

After defeating the no-confidence motion, May said she would have talks "in a constructive spirit" with leaders of opposition parties and other lawmakers in a bid to find a way forward for Britain's EU exit.

She appeared outside her 10 Downing St. residence after meeting the leaders of several smaller parties. The prime minister named the parties in a statement in which she called on opposition politicians in Parliament to "put self-interest aside" and find a consensus on Britain's path out of the EU.

Legislators ripped up May's Brexit blueprint Tuesday by rejecting the divorce agreement she has negotiated with the EU over the last two years. That it would lose was widely expected, but the scale of the rout – 432 votes to 202, the biggest defeat government defeat in British parliamentary history – was devastating for May's leadership and her Brexit deal.