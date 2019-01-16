Los Angeles teachers union hints at new talks during strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the Los Angeles teachers union hinted at contract talks resuming today as striking educators in the nation's second-largest school district protested outside hundreds of schools for a third day.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl said the union had "engaged" Mayor Eric Garcetti to help in the dispute over pay, class sizes and support staff levels that led to the first strike in 30 years and prompted the school district to staff classrooms with substitute teachers.

Caputo-Pearl provided no further details. The mayor lacks authority over Los Angeles Unified School District but has been involved in seeking a resolution.

"We'll have more information for you later in the day about the bargaining table and when we're getting back to that bargaining table," Caputo-Pearl told teachers rallying in the rain outside a high school.

Parents and children – one holding a sign saying, "This wouldn't happen at Hogwarts" – joined the picket lines. Rocker and actor Steven Van Zandt, an advocate for arts education, also marched, saying teachers are on the front lines "fighting the war against ignorance."

District officials are urging the union to resume negotiating but have said its demands could bankrupt the school system with 640,000 students.

"We need our educators back in our classrooms helping inspire our students," Superintendent Austin Beutner said Tuesday.

All 1,240 K-12 schools in the district are open – a departure from successful strikes in other states that emboldened the LA union to act. Administrators have hired hundreds of substitutes to replace tens of thousands of teachers, which the union calls irresponsible.