HOERIG TRIAL | Prosecutor Watkins lays out case against her

WARREN

At the end of opening statements from Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins minutes ago, the aggravated murder trial of Claudia Hoerig took a break for lunch.

Watkins spoke for close an hour, saying the explanation Claudia Hoerig gave to investigators about how and why she killed her husband "don't match the crime scene" at their home on Ninth Street in Newton Falls.

Defense attorneys John Cornely and David Rouzzo of the Ohio Public Defender's Office objected repeatedly to the way Watkins presented his opening statements, saying Watkins was giving his opinion instead of an overview of the evidence Watkins expects the jurors to hear during testimony. Judge Andrew Logan sustained a few of the objections but overruled many others.

Defense attorneys will give their opening statements after lunch.

The jury selected Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court made a bus trip this morning to see the Newton Falls home, where Karl Hoerig's body was found March 15, 2007. Claudia Hoerig is accused of killing her husband three days earlier.

After opening statements, prosecutors will begin to present their evidence, much of it gathered after Newton Falls police officer Ron Lane found Karl Hoerig's body.

Police were contacted because Karl Hoerig's family and friends were concerned after not hearing from the commercial pilot and Air Force Reserve major for a few days.

There will also be evidence from more recent times, however, including a videotaped statement Claudia Hoerig gave to a detective with the Trumbull County Sheriff's office Jan. 17, 2018, the day she was flown back to the United States to face trial in her husband's killing.

Claudia Hoerig's lawyers will go second in presenting evidence. It is not known whether the defendant will take the stand.

Judge Andrew Logan said he decided to also empanel four alternate jurors because of the type of case involved, the prevalence of influenza in the community and because of cold and snowy weather predicted for this week. It's more typical to have two alternates, the judge said.

Alternate jurors hear all of the evidence and are called upon to become one of the 12 if any of the exiting 12 cannot continue in the case for health or other reasons.