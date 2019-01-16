Gov. DeWine to meet with GM CEO Mary Barra on Thursday

DETROIT — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are in Detroit to attend the North American International Auto Show.

DeWine and Husted will have several meetings with automotive industry executives to emphasize why Ohio is a great state for business, including the automotive industry.

These meetings will include a Thursday morning private meeting with General Motors CEO Mary Barra. DeWine and Husted will have a media availability this afternoon at 1:45 p.m. the Auto Show, Cobo Center in the public area outside the Hall B entrance.