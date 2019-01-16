Former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma

Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has decided to transfer to Oklahoma.

Hurts made the announcement today in a story in the Players' Tribune. He will be available immediately as a graduate transfer. Hurts was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

Hurts left Alabama with 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns passing and 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.