BUSINESS digest

Dealerships hiring

Apostolakis Auto Group has openings at its two dealerships: Apostolakis Honda, 3156 Elm Road, Cortland, and Shenango Honda, 3965 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa.

Both locations are seeking experienced sales and leasing consultants and offering signing bonuses for well-qualified candidates.

Shenango Honda is accepting applications for service advisers and a part-time cashier position.

Apostolakis Honda is in need of a parts manager with previous new car dealership experience, a service adviser and a service technician.

Applications will be accepted during regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Email resumes to LisaT@ApostolakisAuto.com. For information, call Apostolakis Honda at 800-900-4600 and Shenango Honda at 800-858-0849.

Vista Window closes

LORDSTOWN

Vista Window Company on Monday permanently closed its 1701 Henn Parkway plant, affecting 87 employees, the majority of whom are production workers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed that day.

“Vista is a faltering company which sought new capital or business in order to stay open and where giving notice would have ruined the opportunity to get the new capital or business,” reads the WARN notice. “For example, last week, two significant customers stopped paying their receivables to Vista.”

In 2010, The Vindicator reported the home window producer had grown exponentially in the prior four years and was one of few Valley companies to thrive in spite of economic downturn.

The Blade to publish 2 fewer days a week

TOLEDO

The Blade in Toledo says it will stop publishing its print edition two days a week. The newspaper announced Tuesday it will be distributed only by e-delivery two days each week starting in the week of Feb. 24.

Executives did not specify which days will be cut.

The owners of the paper, Block Communications Inc., say The Blade is focusing on growing its digital news operations. Chairman Allan Block says the newspaper will maintain its news department and remain flexible on implementing the digital future

Digital products will continue to be available seven days a week.

Netflix raising rates

SAN FRANCISCO

Netflix is raising its U.S. prices by 13 to 18 percent, its biggest increase since it launched its video streaming service 12 years ago.

Its most popular plan, which offers high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously, will see the largest hike: $13 per month from $11. That is a few dollars less than HBO’s monthly streaming service of $15.

The extra cash will help pay for Netflix’s investment in original shows and films and finance the debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T.

Netflix’s shares went up 6.5 percent Tuesday after the announcement.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 28.900.07

Aqua America, .20 33.950.42

Avalon Holdings,3.050.20

Chemical Bank, .2840.870.07

Community Health Sys, .213.970.28

Cortland Bancorp, .1119.500.00

Farmers Nat., .0712.970.23

First Energy, .36 38.120.11

Fifth/Third, .1625.460.09

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.030.08

General Motors, .3837.55‚àí0.10

General Electric, .128.73‚àí0.17

Huntington Bank, .11 12.880.05

JP Morgan Chase, .56101.680.72

Key Corp, .1116.310.07

Macy’s, .38 24.98‚àí0.10

Parker Hannifin, .76154.40‚àí1.77

PNC, .75121.120.57

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88171.230.49

Stoneridge 27.400.16

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.130.11

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.