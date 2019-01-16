The Blade to publish 2 fewer days a week

TOLEDO

The Blade in Toledo says it will stop publishing its print edition two days a week. The newspaper announced Tuesday it will be distributed only by e-delivery two days each week starting in the week of Feb. 24.

Executives did not specify which days will be cut.

The owners of the paper, Block Communications Inc., say The Blade is focusing on growing its digital news operations. Chairman Allan Block says the newspaper will maintain its news department and remain flexible on implementing the digital future

Digital products will continue to be available seven days a week.