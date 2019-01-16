Austintown Senior center raises dues for out-of-towners

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Nontownship residents who join the Austintown Senior Center must now pay more in dues, director James Henshaw said.

Henshaw said during a trustees’ meeting Monday the senior center board recently moved to increase annual dues amounts for new, out-of-town members from $36 to $60. Current members are grandfathered, he said.

In October, some township seniors expressed concern over nonresidents taking advantage of senior center programs for free, while township residents pay its annual operating levy.

Henshaw said in October a years-old report suggested about 90 percent of the center’s patrons live in the township.

In other business, with consideration for recent surges of high winds, Trustee Ken Carano, also named 2019 board chairman Monday, reiterated township property line rules regarding downed tree branches.

If tree limbs reach over a neighbor’s property, the neighbor has the right to cut them. That neighbor, however, may not force the trees’ owner to pay for damage caused by fallen branches.

Also, the township is only liable for trees growing over a township-owned right of way, he said.

“We will clean the streets. We will clean the sidewalks, but we’re not going to people’s property to chop down their tree and remove it,” he said.

Trustee Jim Davis announced two fundraiser dates: Austintown Junior Women’s League will host Taste of Austintown, which features local eateries, March 2 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd. Tickets may be purchased from any league member.

The Austintown Rotary Club is hosting its annual reverse raffle March 9, also at the church. Tickets may be purchased from club members.