Agenda Thursday

Boardman board of education, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., Boardman High School cafeteria, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Liberty Township board of trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church-Hill Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, board meeting, 6 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St., Boardman.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., boardroom, 907 Milton Blvd.

Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission, special session, 5 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

