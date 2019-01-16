Two arrested, one cited, during fight at Summit Academy

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two people arrested Monday at a fight at Summit Academy, 2800 Shady Run Road, faces a felony charge of assault on a police officer.

DeMarcus Ivory, 19, of East Avondale Avenue, also faces a charge of resisting arrest. He was taken into custody there about 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Arrested on a charge of assault was Dawn Carr, 18, of Glenwood Avenue. Cited for disorderly conduct was Sierra Nicholson, 18, of West LaClede Avenue.

The fight, which happened as the police department was changing shifts, prompted a heavy police presence when a call for assistance came from a city police officer who was working security at the South Side school. Twelve marked and unmarked cars responded.

Reports said the officer working security saw Carr yelling at another student, and when the officer tried to intervene, Ivory got in the officer’s way, pushed the officer and threatened him.

The officer tried to push Ivory out of the way, and Ivory then threatened to kill the officer, reports said. When the officer tried to arrest Ivory, several students stood in his way, reports said.

Carr, who had been ushered aside by school personnel, then ran away and hit the student she was yelling at several times, reports said.

Police cited Nicholson after she approached police who were trying to handcuff a student and she would not stop approaching, reports said.