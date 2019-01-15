YPD: Man assaults, threatens cops

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a Glenwood Avenue man elbowed and kicked police officers trying to arrest him on a domestic-violence call early Sunday evening.

Bond was set at $20,000 Monday in municipal court for Anthony Williams, 28, on a charge of felonious assault on a police officer and misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Police were called to the South Side home just before 8 p.m. for a report of a fight between a juvenile male and an adult male. When they arrived, they found the juvenile had a broken nose, a bruise under his eye and a bite mark on his shoulder.

On the way, police were alerted by a note in the dispatch system that Williams has a history of being uncooperative with police.

Williams was at the top of the steps when police arrived, but he refused to come to speak to officers. When they went inside to arrest him, he pushed and pulled away from police and elbowed an officer in the chest.

He was taken to the ground and kicked the same officer, then once he was handcuffed, he kicked that officer again when he was in a cruiser.

Reports said Williams also threatened another officer.

Williams was taken to the Mahoning County jail, but because he was so combative, he was refused admittance when he was questioned by the jail nurse. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was also combative, before he was returned to the jail because he refused any medical treatment.

In 2017, he was found guilty of resisting arrest in municipal court, court records show.