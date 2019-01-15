Youngstown man eludes Liberty cops after brief chase

LIBERTY — Township police filed charges against Robert Bell, 66, of Youngstown after he led police on a brief high-speed pursuit Monday morning and eluded them. He remains at large today.

Bell was pulled over for having a broken headlight on Belmont Avenue. The officer asked him to shut his vehicle off because it was still in drive, according to a police report.

The report said Bell appeared to be nervous and started driving away, and the officer reported he had to "quickly jump out of the way."

The officer got in his patrol car and pursued the Bell, but he was reaching speeds of 100 mph. Due to the speed and road conditions, the pursuit ended and dispatch was alerted of the incident, the report said.

Bell was last seen driving northbound into Vienna, the report said.

Traffic citations and charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer and assault are pending.