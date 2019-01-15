BREAKING: British lawmakers vote against PM's Brexit deal

Youngstown garbage collection unaffected by King holiday


January 15, 2019 at 3:23p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city's residential garbage collection will be unaffected by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The sanitation department will follow its normal pickup schedule.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000