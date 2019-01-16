Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley should prepare for a major snowstorm Saturday, but the National Weather Service isn’t ready to give an inch prediction.

“We’re still looking at the potential for significant snowfall,” said Sarah Jamison, a weather service meteorologist. “But I put a lot of caution [on the amount] because the storm hasn’t even hit the West Coast. There’s a potential for it to be a lot of snow or a mix of rain and snow.”

Jamison added: “A foot is a possibility, but 2 inches could be a possibility if it warms up. There’s a lot of variability with this storm. We’re keeping an eye on it.”

Despite the possibility of the storm not being a heavy one, Jamison said people in the area “should plan for a plowable event.”

The NWS forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees Saturday and a low of 16 degrees.

The forecast also calls for snow Sunday with a high only near 18 degrees and a low about 6. There is no prediction on Sunday’s accumulation, but the heavy snow is expected Saturday.

There are flurries in Wednesday’s forecast, snow Thursday with an accumulation of about an inch, and a chance of snow showers Friday with no accumulation expected.