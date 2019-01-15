Sentenced for crash


January 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County judge sentenced Michael Romigh, of Boardman, to one year in prison for causing the crash that killed a North Jackson woman last summer.

Romigh pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide Monday before county Judge R. Scott Krichbaum and was immediately sentenced. Romigh was set for trial Monday.

Romigh reportedly ran a stop sign near the intersection of Blott and Rosemont roads in North Jackson on the evening of June 22 and struck the vehicle driven by Rachel Wood, of North Jackson.

Wood’s vehicle reportedly flipped upside down and landed in a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

