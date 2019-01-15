UPDATE | Power restored to downtown Youngstown customers

YOUNGSTOWN — A spokesman for Ohio Edison said a failed piece of equipment was responsible for the downtown power outage that resulted in the closure today of the Mahoning County Courthouse and Youngstown City Hall Annex/Youngstown Municipal Court.

Power was restored downtown about 11:50 a.m., the spokesman said.

12:27 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Power is out in the Mahoning County Courthouse downtown. The courthouse is closed for the remainder of the day because of the outage, and employees were sent home.

Also, the Youngstown City Hall Annex and municipal court have been closed because of the outage and a lack of heat and employees sent home for the day.

According to First Energy, 26 customers were without power affecting an estimated 28,836 people. As of 12:20 p.m., the cause of the outage is unknown.