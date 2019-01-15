NEWSMAKERS

McGowan pleads no contest to drug charge

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

Actress Rose McGowan pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind at Dulles International Airport two years ago.

Court records show she received a $2,500 fine and a suspended jail sentence at a circuit court hearing in Leesburg. The sentence was first reported by WTOP-FM. She told the station she entered the plea because she “just wanted it to be over.”

Last year, McGowan’s lawyers suggested the drugs were planted in retaliation for accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

McGowan was initially charged with a felony that could have carried jail time, but the plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Hugh Grant seeks return of script after theft from his car

LONDON

British actor Hugh Grant has a plea for the thief who broke into his car: Please return the script that was inside.

Grant, who shot to fame in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” in 1994, tweeted about the break-in late Sunday night.

He said that in “the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script.”

There were, he added, many weeks’ worth of “notes and ideas.”

It is not clear what script he was working on. He asked for the script to be sent to a film company in west London.

Associated Press