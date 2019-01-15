MetroParks plans capital improvements worth $5.36 million

Staff report

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks planning and operations director Steve Avery presented the park’s capital improvement plan for 2019 at the board’s Monday meeting.

The plan is expected to cost $5.36 million, with grant money comprising at least $1.18 million of the total.

The plan’s largest project is the redevelopment of the Ford Nature Center, which is expected to cost $3.3 million.

Thus far, the park has raised about $1 million. The park has also secured a $1 million challenge grant for the project from the Sand Hill Foundation.

Other big-ticket projects include the construction of a maintenance area near the Wick Recreation Area, which will cost about $500,000, and improvements on the golf course, which will cost about $300,000.