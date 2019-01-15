Liberty trustees approve law director pay increase

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Township trustees approved 2-1 increasing the township law director Cherry Poteet’s salary compensation to $3,300 from $3,000 a month.

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar voted yes Monday, while Trustee Jodi Stoyak voted no.

Clebone said Poteet was vital to developments in the township over the past year, including passage of the road levy and securing grants to pave 8 miles of roads this year and at least 4 miles yearly for the next 11 years, and increased use of speed cameras.

Zoning Board of Appeals member Fred Coombs told trustees he is concerned about the raise, as the township is in fiscal caution. He noted that his worry has nothing to do with the quality of Poteet’s work, and that other workers in the township haven’t received raises even though they are working hard as well.

The township approved a $300,000 loan to cover police department expenditures until they receive revenue from taxes in March.

Fiscal Officer Steve Shelton announced that the general fund had a carryover of $275,000 into the new year. The police department had a carryover of $2,273, and the fire department had a carryover of $233,964, which were lower than projected, Shelton said.

Trustees said they will discuss options for potentially funding a new firetruck.

In other business, the Ohio Development Service Agency awarded a Critical Infrastructure block grant to the township to repair drainage systems and reconstruct Trumbull Avenue, Northgate Avenue and Green Acres Drive. The total cost of the project is $316,585.

Trustees unanimously approved Liberty’s $31,658 portion of the project. The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office will provide engineering and oversight valued at $21,463. Bidding is expected in February.

Trustees approved 2-1 to continue the 7:30 a.m. weekly Thursday meetings, with Stoyak voting no and Clebone and Cizmar voting yes. Stoyak said she is against it because only a couple of residents attend those meetings due to the time.

Clebone was appointed board chairman and Cizmar was appointed vice chairman.