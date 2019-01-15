Late officer honored

BOARDMAN

Boardman trustees at their Monday meeting honored late police officer Heather Dobbins with a proclamation. Dobbins died Friday at the Cleveland Clinic after a sudden illness. She joined the police department in January 2003.

“We retire her Boardman Police Department unit number 2030 in memory of her friendship, selflessness and kindness,” read Trustee Tom Costello. The proclamation was followed by a moment of silence. Police Chief Todd Werth thanked community members for their support as the department handles the unexpected loss.