Homes hit by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two homes in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue were damaged by gunfire early Saturday.

Officers were called about noon Saturday, where a woman told them she went to sleep Friday evening and when she woke up, she found several bullet holes in her door, and a painting and a wall inside were also struck by bullets.

The house next door also had bullet damage, reports said. Officers checked the street and found four 9 mm shell casings, reports said. Reports said the woman who called police told officers a neighbor had told her she heard several shots about 1:30 a.m. Police were not able to speak to that neighbor because the neighbor was not home. No one was injured.

Dad pleads in son’s OD

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man pleaded guilty last week to failing to keep his 2-year-old son from accidentally overdosing on an opioid medication.

Michael A. Clark, 37, accepted a deal during pretrial proceedings Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, pleading guilty to one lesser felony count of attempted child endangering, court officials said. His case was set for trial Monday.

In November 2017, Clark’s son – who was 2 years old at the time – overdosed after reportedly ingesting the opioid medication suboxone from a pill Clark reportedly brought into the home, according to an Austintown Police Department report.

Clark is set for sentencing Feb. 27 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. He is ordered to have no contact with his son, who is now 3.

Sentenced for crash

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County judge sentenced Michael Romigh, of Boardman, to one year in prison for causing the crash that killed a North Jackson woman last summer.

Romigh pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide Monday before county Judge R. Scott Krichbaum and was immediately sentenced. Romigh was set for trial Monday.

Romigh reportedly ran a stop sign near the intersection of Blott and Rosemont roads in North Jackson on the evening of June 22 and struck the vehicle driven by Rachel Wood, of North Jackson.

Wood’s vehicle reportedly flipped upside down and landed in a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

3 students in custody

YOUNGSTOWN

Three students have been taken into custody at Summit Academy on Shady Run Road on the South Side. Lt. William Ross of the Youngstown Police Department said a fight broke out about 1:40 p.m. at the school, and four individuals will be charged. There were no weapons involved and no serious injuries, Ross said.

Fire set at home

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire reports said someone tried to burn down an occupied home at 113 N. Evanston Ave. early Saturday.

Crews were called about 6 a.m. for a report of a heavy odor of gasoline, and the people in the home were evacuated because of the odor.

Fire crews searched and found the odor was heaviest in the basement. A search of the outside of the home found evidence of a fire on the side of the home that damaged a basement wall and fence. There were footprints in the snow leading to the area of fire damage, reports said. Damage is listed at $1,000, and a fire report said the cause is intentional.

Fight leads to 4 arrests

BOARDMAN

A fight that occurred at a Carter Circle apartment early Sunday resulted in four arrests, according to police reports.

Police said Brandi Marie Arias Carnahan, 19, Kane Wiesensee, 17, Nicholas Sammartino, 20, and Donte Spayde, 20, all of Youngstown, forcibly entered an apartment, after an altercation that began with the four victims at a downtown Youngstown bar.

The victims told police the suspects attacked two of them with a bat and tire jack rod. The suspects also threw a bottle of whiskey at a car belonging to one of the victims, police said.

Police said two victims were bleeding from head wounds when they arrived.

The four suspects were arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. Police also cited Weisensee for sale of liquor to an underage person. He also has a warrant from the Mahoning County sheriff for failing to appear in court on a drug-trafficking charge.

Spayde, Sammartino and Carnahan are scheduled to appear in county area court today. Weisensee is at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

The guests scheduled to appear beginning at 8 a.m. today on “Brainfood from the Heartland” hosted by Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk radio at vindy.com are Dr. Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic, chief medical consultant on “The Dr. Oz Show,” and author of four No. 1 New York Times best-selling books, and Dr. Michael Crupain, medical director of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Also joining the show will be Green Youngstown’s Jennifer Jones; Ashley Byrne of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals); and Laura Theodore, vegan chef, plant-based cookbook author and creator of the plant-based cooking and healthy lifestyle series “Jazzy Vegetarian” on public television.

Late officer honored

BOARDMAN

Boardman trustees at their Monday meeting honored late police officer Heather Dobbins with a proclamation. Dobbins died Friday at the Cleveland Clinic after a sudden illness. She joined the police department in January 2003.

“We retire her Boardman Police Department unit number 2030 in memory of her friendship, selflessness and kindness,” read Trustee Tom Costello. The proclamation was followed by a moment of silence. Police Chief Todd Werth thanked community members for their support as the department handles the unexpected loss.

Campaign for Roberto’s

YOUNGSTOWN

A GoFundMe titled “Save Roberto’s” by the Friends of Roberto’s has raised $480 out of its goal of $40,000. The online fundraiser was developed after the Ohio Department of Taxation suspended the downtown restaurant’s vendor license last week.

The fundraiser says: “Friends of Roberto’s Italian Ristorante in Downtown Youngstown, created this account on behalf of our dear friends John and Roberto, in the hopes the Youngstown community will rally behind us to keep the gem of Youngstown open!

“On Jan. 9, their doors were unexpectedly closed due to a misunderstanding regarding the deadline for their business taxes.

“The hardship they have endured, not bringing in any income, has been emotionally and financially draining.”