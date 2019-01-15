HOERIG TRIAL | Prospective jurors told how to evaluate evidence

WARREN — None of the 12 jurors or alternates have been selected for the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder case, but an assistant prosecutor and defense attorney have told the roughly 40 prospective jurors how to judge and evaluate evidence.

The actual selection of the final 12 and four alternates is expected to occur over about the next hour. Testimony will likely begin Wednesday morning after they have traveled to Newton Falls to see the home where Claudia Hoerig is accused of killing her husband, Karl.

She is charged with killing her husband March 12, 2007. If convicted, she could get life in prison without the possibility of parole but not the death penalty.

Chris Becker, assistant prosecutor, wanted potential jurors to know they may not hear from Claudia Hoerig during the trial and may not hear much from defense attorneys, but they are not required to.

In fact, prosecutors listed about 16 witnesses it intends to call to the witness stand. Defense attorneys listed only two.

Becker asked all of the potential jurors in the courtroom together whether they would find one of their fellow jurors "guilty" of being married just because he wears a wedding ring.

The potential jurors agreed that it would take more evidence than that, like wedding photos or hearing from his wife. But would they need to hear from every person who was at his wedding? Becker asked.

No, he said in talking about the standard the jurors in the case will use to determine whether Hoerig is guilty, called beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Reasonable doubt is not beyond all doubt, right?" The potential jurors agreed.

John Cornely, one of Hoerig's attorneys, also took about 30 minutes to tell potential jurors about evidence. He asked what they thought in school when they heard the name of one of their friends being called to the office.

"What did he do, right?" he asked.

With an understanding that Claudia Hoerig enjoys a "presumption of innocence."

"What is she guilty of?" Cornely asked.

Nothing, the potential jurors agreed.