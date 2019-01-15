Fire set at home

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire reports said someone tried to burn down an occupied home at 113 N. Evanston Ave. early Saturday.

Crews were called about 6 a.m. for a report of a heavy odor of gasoline, and the people in the home were evacuated because of the odor.

Fire crews searched and found the odor was heaviest in the basement. A search of the outside of the home found evidence of a fire on the side of the home that damaged a basement wall and fence. There were footprints in the snow leading to the area of fire damage, reports said. Damage is listed at $1,000, and a fire report said the cause is intentional.