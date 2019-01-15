Dad pleads in son’s OD

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man pleaded guilty last week to failing to keep his 2-year-old son from accidentally overdosing on an opioid medication.

Michael A. Clark, 37, accepted a deal during pretrial proceedings Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, pleading guilty to one lesser felony count of attempted child endangering, court officials said. His case was set for trial Monday.

In November 2017, Clark’s son – who was 2 years old at the time – overdosed after reportedly ingesting the opioid medication suboxone from a pill Clark reportedly brought into the home, according to an Austintown Police Department report.

Clark is set for sentencing Feb. 27 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. He is ordered to have no contact with his son, who is now 3.