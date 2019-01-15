Confirmation of AG candidate William Barr underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he did almost 30 years ago, William Barr is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to make the case he's qualified to serve as attorney general.

Barr served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 and has been nominated by President Donald Trump to do the job again. His confirmation hearing started at 9:35 a.m. today.

The 68-year-old nominee aims to show Republicans he's sufficiently supportive of Trump's tough-on-crime and hard line immigration agenda while assuring skeptical Democrats that special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation will finish without interference or interruption.

The panel he'll face is led by a new Republican chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, known for a rapid-fire questioning style. It also includes at least three Democrats seen as potential presidential contenders – Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota – for whom the hearing could be an opportunity to raise their profiles.

Unless there's a major surprise, Barr is expected to win confirmation likely by next month – not only because Republicans control the Senate but also because some Democrats are eager to move on from Matthew Whitaker, the controversial acting attorney general.