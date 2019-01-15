Cassidy Advertising adds new client

CANFIELD

Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC, a full-service advertising agency in Canfield, announces new client Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation.

Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation is a chiropractic and physical therapy practice located in Howland. Its team is comprised of medical doctors, spine and extremity surgeons, chiropractic physicians, physical therapists, exercise physiologists and massage therapists. The physicians at Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation are also on staff at local hospitals, and at St. Vincent Medical Center.