BREAKING: HOERIG TRIAL | Jurors selected to hear the evidence

Cassidy Advertising adds new client


January 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

CANFIELD

Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC, a full-service advertising agency in Canfield, announces new client Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation.

Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation is a chiropractic and physical therapy practice located in Howland. Its team is comprised of medical doctors, spine and extremity surgeons, chiropractic physicians, physical therapists, exercise physiologists and massage therapists. The physicians at Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation are also on staff at local hospitals, and at St. Vincent Medical Center.

