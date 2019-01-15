Campaign for Roberto’s

YOUNGSTOWN

A GoFundMe titled “Save Roberto’s” by the Friends of Roberto’s has raised $480 out of its goal of $40,000. The online fundraiser was developed after the Ohio Department of Taxation suspended the downtown restaurant’s vendor license last week.

The fundraiser says: “Friends of Roberto’s Italian Ristorante in Downtown Youngstown, created this account on behalf of our dear friends John and Roberto, in the hopes the Youngstown community will rally behind us to keep the gem of Youngstown open!

“On Jan. 9, their doors were unexpectedly closed due to a misunderstanding regarding the deadline for their business taxes.

“The hardship they have endured, not bringing in any income, has been emotionally and financially draining.”