BUSINESS digest

Gasoline prices in Ohio up 4 cents

YOUNGSTOWN

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are 4 cents more this week at $1.974 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Pump prices rose across the Great Lakes and Central states, with Ohio (+8 cents) seeing the largest jump. With these increases, many states’ averages have moved back over the $2 per gallon mark (Ohio, $2.04).

For the sixth-straight week, gasoline inventories increased, adding a staggering 2.7 million barrels in the latest Energy Information Administration report. Total stocks sit at 57 million barrels – a 4 million year-over-year surplus.

Cassidy Advertising adds new client

CANFIELD

Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC, a full-service advertising agency in Canfield, announces new client Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation.

Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation is a chiropractic and physical therapy practice located in Howland. Its team is comprised of medical doctors, spine and extremity surgeons, chiropractic physicians, physical therapists, exercise physiologists and massage therapists. The physicians at Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation are also on staff at local hospitals, and at St. Vincent Medical Center.

New for Frontier: Cleveland to South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop seasonal flights between Cleveland and a coastal South Carolina city.

News outlets report the low-cost carrier headquartered in Denver announced Monday that the route to and from Charleston will launch May 2. The airline’s website says flights will run each Thursday and Sunday through Aug. 11.

Frontier is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $39 if purchased by 11:59 p.m. today.

Frontier Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz tells The Plain Dealer of Cleveland that Charleston’s status as a destination continues to grow.

He says the airline’s passenger numbers in Cleveland this June are projected to be 35 percent higher than the same time last year, and it will have an average 11 flights a day out of the Ohio city this summer.

Gambling revenue near $1.9B in Ohio

CLEVELAND

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $1.86 billion in revenue last year, marking a record profit for the industry that launched in the state in 2012.

Gambling revenue — the amount of money kept by the facilities after paying out winnings — rose more than 7 percent at the state’s seven racinos to just over $1 billion last year. Cleveland.com reports revenue increased more than 2 percent to $837 million at the state’s four casinos.

The casinos have both table games and slots under the regulation of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The racinos, regulated by the Ohio Lottery Commission, are permitted to offer only slot machines. Sports gambling is currently not legal in Ohio.

About one-third of the gambling revenue is turned over to the state in taxes or fees.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 28.790.26

Aqua America, .20 33.53‚àí0.38

Avalon Holdings,2.870.044

Chemical Bank, .2840.800.40

Community Health Sys, .213.69‚àí0.07

Cortland Bancorp, .1119.500.00

Farmers Nat., .0712.74‚àí0.03

First Energy, .36 38.00‚àí0.37

Fifth/Third, .1625.370.31

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1210.950.12

General Motors, .3837.660.49

General Electric, .128.90‚àí0.03

Huntington Bank, .11 12.830.20

JP Morgan Chase, .56100.941.02

Key Corp, .1116.240.28

Macy’s, .38 25.08‚àí0.34

Parker Hannifin, .76156.17‚àí1.81

PNC, .75120.550.55

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88170.74‚àí1.56

Stoneridge 27.24‚àí0.18

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.02‚àí0.10

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.